Learn how to become a better breeder in 2 days

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Kennel Club has a seminar coming up to teach you all about how to breed and care for dogs.

Renowned breeder and author Dr. Carmen Battaglia will host the 2-day seminar that will highlight his Building Better Dogs program, focusing on skills of breeding, and how to make your pup smarter using neurological strategies.

The seminar will also cover topics such as: developing puppies, Early Neurological Stimulation, Pedigree Analysis, and more.

In addition, Dr. Battagalia will teach breeders how to use their hands to evaluate the structure and movement of the dog.

Dawn Baletka with the Kennel Club says the organization is bringing this event to the Brazos Valley because they strive to push educational opportunities to the community.

“This is an opportunity where we were fortunate to get to speaker Dr. Battaglia on. He is famous throughout the country. He an author, he’s a judge, he’s on multiple radio and TV shows,” explained Baletka.

The seminar will be January 21-22 at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center from 8 AM to 4PM both days. Lunch is included.

Registration includes Dr. Battaglia’s book, Breeding Dogs to Win. There will also be an opportunity to have your book signed by Dr. Battaglia.

