BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mumford improved to 16-10 (2-0) in district play after beating Snook 73-37 at home Tuesday night.

The Mustangs were led by Juan Cruz who had 17 points and LeAnthony Dykes who finished with 15 points.

Mumford is on the road at Burton this Friday and Snook hosts Iola on Friday. The Bluejays are 6-14 (1-1) after the Mumford loss.

