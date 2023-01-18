Navasota ISD Education Foundation awards thousands in grants to teachers, administrators

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Some Navasota ISD teachers and administrators received a huge surprise Wednesday. The district’s education foundation awarded eight grants totaling $57,018.87 to help further classroom and campus-wide projects.

“We only have one major fundraiser every year, and the community is marvelous to support our efforts and step up,” Marilyn Bettes said.

Bettes is the foundation’s president and said teachers and administrators applied for the grants. Their applications were read anonymously. As a retired teacher, Bettes knows firsthand how much this will impact classrooms.

“If a teacher sees a need or has been to a conference and heard great things about a program or observed it somewhere, then this is an opportunity to bring those things to Navasota ISD where otherwise we could not,” Bettes said.

First-year music teacher Stephanie White was awarded $2,400. The funds will go towards music programs and a sound system.

“The parents will be able to hear the kids a lot better, and I’ll be able to put on way better programs,” White said.

Special education teacher Traci Colbert was anticipating the time applicants would receive notice about the grants and was excited to be chosen. She received a $2,230.60 grant that will go towards task boxes.

“It’s just little individual boxes that help our students learn different skills like sorting and rolling silverware to prepare them for the future even though they’re 3, 4, 5 and 6 years old.”

Audio visual production and photography teachers Erica Garcia and Salomon Corona were awarded with a $4,999.79 grant, which will help fund new equipment for future projects.

”It’s supposed to help give them an outlook for the future whether they go to college or vocational school,” Garcia said. “It will help them for just future opportunities.”

