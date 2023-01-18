No. 5 Texas A&M Opens Spring with a Pair of Home Victories

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M Women’s Tennis team dominated the Houston Cougars and the Prairie View A&M Panthers, picking up a pair of 7-0 victories in a doubleheader at the Mitchell Tennis Center to start its 2023 spring campaign.

Starting the day, Carson Branstine/Daria Smetannikov were first off court 3 after defeating Laura Slisane/Sonya Kovalenko (6-1), and Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing clinched the doubles point on court 1 after beating Elena Trencheva/Sophie Schouten of Houston (6-3).

In singles play, the Maroon & White swept the competition with wins from Ewing (6-1, 6-4), Goldsmith (6-1, 7-5), Mia Kupres (6-0, 6-7(5), 1-0 (6)), Smetannikov (6-2, 6-2), Gianna Pielet (4-6, 6-3, 6-2) and Lizanne Boyer (2-6, 6-2, 6-3).

Continuing their dominance through the second match of the day, the Aggies started strong against Prairie View earning the doubles point with wins from Goldsmith/Ewing (6-1) and Kayal Gownder/Elise Robbins (6-1).

In similar fashion to its first match, the Maroon & White kept Prairie View from winning a single set. Claiming victories to close out the day were, Kupres (6-1, 6-0), Avery Esquivel (6-0, 6-1), Boyer (6-1, 6-2), Smetannikov (6-1,6-0), Gownder (6-1, 6-1) and Pielet (6-3, 6-3).

COACHES QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup …

“It was a good day for our group. The double headers are always a great way to open up the season and get some of the first match nerves out of the way. We had some new faces out there today and it was great to see them competing and not just practicing. It was also nice to be able to play so many of our different players today from our roster.”

UP NEXT

Friday, January 20th, the Aggies will stay at home and host Tulane at 12 p.m. and Sam Houston at 4:30 p.m. that same afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

MATCH STATS

Singles vs. Houston

Ewing def. Dzemeshkevich (6-1, 6-4)

Goldsmith def. Trencheva (6-1, 7-5)

Kupres def. Slisane (6-0, 6-7(5), 1-0 (6))

Smetannikov def. Pedemonti (6-2, 6-2)

Pielet def. Shouten (4-6, 6-3, 6-2)

Boyer def. Kovalenko (2-6, 6-2, 6-3)

Doubles vs. Houston

Ewing/Goldsmith def Trencheva/Schouten (6-3)

Branstine/Smetannikov def. Sislane/Kovalenko (6–1)

Pielet/Kupres vs. Pedemonti/Dzemeshkevich (5-2 DNF)

Singles vs. Prairie View A&M

Kupres def. Leslie (6-1, 6-0)

Smetannikov def. Fuenmayor Castillo (6-1, 6-0)

Pielet def. Wooten (6-3, 6-3)

Boyer def. Green (6-1, 6-2)

Gownder def. Chauhan (6-1, 6-1)

Esquivel def. Sanchez Villalobos (6-0, 6-1)

Doubles vs. Prairie View A&M

Ewing/Goldsmith def. Fuenmayor Castillo/Green (6-1)

Gownder/Robbins def. Chauhan/Sanchez Villalobos (6–1)

Pielet/Kupres vs. Leslie/Wooten (5-2 DNF)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.