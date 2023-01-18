Palace Theater renovations underway, opening in time for spring 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After closing just a year ago, the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan is preparing to open its doors again. Although before they’re ready for guests, the historic theater is getting a major renovation.

The City of Bryan is partnering with the Schulman family’s company called EPMC Group, LLC. The Schulman family’s history in Bryan and with these theaters goes back nearly a century. They opened the Palace Theater in the late 1920s then opened the Queen Theater in the late 1930s.

Just a few months before 2023, both parties broke new ground on the Palace’s renovation project.

Joey Dunn, Bryan City Manager, told KBTX they’re in the first phase out of three.

“They’ve done the form work and removed the seats that used to be fixed stationary stadium seats,” said Dunn. “They’ve poured concrete for a couple different levels. It’ll be artificial turf which means a really neat venue you could play yard games. We are fixing to get the new roof approved in the next couple of weeks. We are pleased with the progress.”

The former theater will become a revitalized, multi-use entertainment, event space.

“Its all about becoming a diverse entertainment spot. As the city grows, its time for new renovations but at the same time cherish the historic staple that is the Palace Theater. We’re looking to engage outdoor activity. We want to see activity going on in that venue multiple days a week. We know that first Fridays are very popular, but hopefully this space will be used more often.”

Gary Van Gundy, Director of EPMC Food and Beverage, said they will be offering the space to just about any type of gathering.

“We want to do private events. We want to do public events and be involved with the community. We’ll do movies but live music as well. Also, we’re creating a cantina within its own space here. We want them to get a great drink and food as well,” said Van Gundy.

The City of Bryan told KBTX the Palace Theater will open its doors again in April 2023.

