Phillips earns first career Korn Ferry Tour victory

GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas – Texas A&M men’s golf All-America Chandler Phillips ‘19 picked up his first career victory on the Korn Ferry Tour with his consistent steady play at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, which wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.

Phillips tamed the par-72, 7,001-yard Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club course with a 14-under 274. He was the only golfer to post sub-70 scores all four rounds, making up four strokes on the final day to win by two strokes. The Huntsville, Texas, native logged 69-68-69-68 to top runners-up Cody Blick and Peter Knade.

One of the nation’s best collegians during his time in Aggieland, Phillips earned PING All-American recognition on three occasions, including First Team in 2018 and Second Team in 2017 and 2019. He landed All-SEC First Team accolades his last three seasons and All-SEC Second Team as a freshman. He eight tournament titles at A&M, including four in 2017-18.

The Korn Ferry Tour features 26 events in 2023. The top 30 players on the season-long standings at the conclusion of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship (October 5-8) earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2024 season. The next event on the tour is the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Cub from January 22-25. The tour swings through Texas on April 13-16 with the Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.