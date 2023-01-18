TORNADO WATCH issued for eastern Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a TORNADO WATCH for the following counties until 4 p.m. Wednesday:

• Walker • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto

𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗗𝗢 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 issues for the far Eastern Brazos Valley until 4pm (concern expected to pass our area locally by 12-1pm). Includes Walker, Trinity, San Jacinto, & Houston Counties



Very isolated, conditional chance locally. Time to monitor for these counties: 11am - 1pm pic.twitter.com/oCcnmf2vMl — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 18, 2023

While the watch officially is set to expire by late afternoon, the concern locally for these counties is expected to pass by noon to 1 p.m. The overall, highest threat for significant, impactful thunderstorms today is expected across East Texas and Louisiana. However, as a cold front pushes active weather through the Brazos Valley, a few storms could become established and attempt to rotate at times as they exit the area.

According to the watch issued at 9 a.m., the following threats will be monitored across East Texas, Northwest Lousiana, and South/Central Arkansas:

A few tornadoes (a couple intense tornadoes possible)

Scattered damaging wind (isolated significant gusts to 75mph possible)

Isolated larger hail events (isolated sizes as large as a ping pong ball possible)

Latest two runs for what radar could look like through midday for Brazos Valley

◀️Most recent

▶️last hour's run

This particular model does attempt to kick up the intensity of storms as they move through & east of the I-45 corridor. Low risk for rotating storm, but not zero risk pic.twitter.com/vwwHMI99R6 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 18, 2023

While the threat of severe weather is low for the eastern edge of the Brazos Valley, it is not completely zero if these storms can overcome the “CAP” or limiting factor in the mid-level of the atmosphere. Residents along and east of I-45, particularly in Houston, Trinity, and Walker Counties should remain weather aware through 1 p.m.

