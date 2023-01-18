TORNADO WATCH issued for eastern Brazos Valley

Watch officially set to expire at 4 p.m. -- concern ends locally shortly after noon
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the eastern Brazos Valley through the afternoon
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the eastern Brazos Valley through the afternoon(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley and Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a TORNADO WATCH for the following counties until 4 p.m. Wednesday:

• Walker • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto

While the watch officially is set to expire by late afternoon, the concern locally for these counties is expected to pass by noon to 1 p.m. The overall, highest threat for significant, impactful thunderstorms today is expected across East Texas and Louisiana. However, as a cold front pushes active weather through the Brazos Valley, a few storms could become established and attempt to rotate at times as they exit the area.

According to the watch issued at 9 a.m., the following threats will be monitored across East Texas, Northwest Lousiana, and South/Central Arkansas:

  • A few tornadoes (a couple intense tornadoes possible)
  • Scattered damaging wind (isolated significant gusts to 75mph possible)
  • Isolated larger hail events (isolated sizes as large as a ping pong ball possible)

While the threat of severe weather is low for the eastern edge of the Brazos Valley, it is not completely zero if these storms can overcome the “CAP” or limiting factor in the mid-level of the atmosphere. Residents along and east of I-45, particularly in Houston, Trinity, and Walker Counties should remain weather aware through 1 p.m.

