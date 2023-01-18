Treat of the Day: Three Bryan ISD students selected for Rotary District 5910′s Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three Bryan ISD high school students were among the 247 high school students invited to participate in Rotary District 5910′s Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) event this year.

The annual event aims to help students develop as leaders in a fun environment where they can connect with leaders from other schools in the Rotary District.

Congratulations to Connor Simpson and Lauren Provazek from Bryan High School and Emily Reyna from Rudder High School for being chosen by Bryan Rotary Club to participate in this opportunity.

Simpson was chosen to return to RYLA next year as a counselor.

