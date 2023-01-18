Treat of the Day: Three Bryan ISD students selected for Rotary District 5910′s Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) event

Three Bryan ISD high school students were invited to participate in Rotary District 5910's...
Three Bryan ISD high school students were invited to participate in Rotary District 5910's Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) event(Tim Sudela | Tim Sudela, Rotary Club of Beaumont)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three Bryan ISD high school students were among the 247 high school students invited to participate in Rotary District 5910′s Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) event this year.

The annual event aims to help students develop as leaders in a fun environment where they can connect with leaders from other schools in the Rotary District.

Congratulations to Connor Simpson and Lauren Provazek from Bryan High School and Emily Reyna from Rudder High School for being chosen by Bryan Rotary Club to participate in this opportunity.

Simpson was chosen to return to RYLA next year as a counselor.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott in December cited concerns that TikTok poses a threat to state information given...
Texas A&M University will block TikTok on its network and devices
Three people were hurt in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex north of Amarillo, Texas, on...
6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery
22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer
Amazon graphic.
Amazon Prime: Local customers say delivery delays continue
The annual tradition for incoming freshmen has been held in Palestine, Texas for decades but...
Texas A&M looking to move Fish Camp closer to main campus

Latest News

Brazos Co 4H Goat Judging Contest
Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H team earns first place at Fort Worth Stock Show
Treat of the Day: ConocoPhillips donates more than $1 million to Prairie View A&M University
Treat of the Day: ConocoPhillips donates more than $1 million to Prairie View A&M University
Treat of the Day: ConocoPhillips donates more than $1 million to Prairie View A&M University
Treat of the Day: ConocoPhillips donates more than $1 million to Prairie View A&M University
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M AgriLife honors Jason Ellis with Vice Chancellor’s Award in...
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M AgriLife honors Jason Ellis with Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence