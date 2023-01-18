Wellborn Special Utility District adopts new water rate, nearly 25% increase

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After an hour long meeting, the Wellborn Special Utility District Board of Directors voter to raise the rate for their customers on Tuesday.

Starting March 1, Wellborn SUD will implement the new rate, which includes a price hike of nearly 25%. They say the new rate is based on the recent cost of service and a design study prepared by a third party.

“The new rates are effective March 1, 2023 and are designed to bring the District’s finances in line with the increased debt load from our supply expansion project as well as the rising costs of the goods and services necessary for operation,” according to Wellborn SUD’s webpage.

Here’s an overview of fixed charges by Wellborn SUD:

Meter Size Current New charge Standard Meter Size $ 29.00 $ 37.50 1 inch Meter $ 58.00 $ 75.00 1 ½-inch Meter $ 145.00 $ 187.50 2-inch Meter $ 232.00 $ 300.00 3-inch Meter $ 522.00 $ 675.00 Larger than 3-inch Calculated Calculated

