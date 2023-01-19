Aggie men extend winning streak to 7 following 54-52 win over Florida

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has extended its season best winning streak to 7 games after beating Florida 54-52 in a game they led from the opening tip Wednesday night at Reed Arena.

The Aggies held the Gators to just 12 first half points, 23-12, and led it by as many as 13 points in the game which was a rematch of both teams’ SEC opener two weeks ago in Gainesville that Texas A&M won 66-63.

Florida had a chance to win or tie the game with 2.5 seconds left to play, but Myreon Jones’ 3 pointer for the win was short.

Julius Marble led the Aggies with 19 points, while Dexter Dennis added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Colin Castleton led Florida with 14 points and had 13 rebounds.

Texas A&M won the battle of the boards outrebounding Florida 45-41.

Texas A&M (3-5, 5-0) will look to make it 8 straight wins Saturday afternoon at 1pm against Kentucky. The last time the Aggies won at Rupp Arena was in 2013 when Elston Turner scored 40 in an 83-71 win. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

