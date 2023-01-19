Aggieland Humane Society reminds pet owners to microchip

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One in three pets gets lost in their lifetime, which is why the Aggieland Humane Society says microchipping is so important.

A microchip can help ensure a pet is reunited with their owner. It’s injected under the skin using a hypodermic needle. According to Aggieland Humane Society’s Interim Executive Director Leiha White, the process is no more painful than a typical injection. No surgery or anesthesia is required.

When an animal is found and taken to a shelter or veterinary clinic, one of the first things they do is scan the animal for a microchip. If they find a microchip and the microchip registry has accurate information, they can quickly find the animal’s owner.

People can get their pets microchipped for $25 at Aggieland Humane Society during regular business hours. The entire process can take less than 10 minutes.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Call 979-775-5755 or go to Aggieland Humane Society for more information.

