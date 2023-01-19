Aggies Set for Red Raider Open

(KBTX)
By Matthew McGinnis, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams are set to compete at the Red Raider Open at 10 a.m. inside the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center on Friday.

The Aggies are coming off their season-opener at the Arkansas Invitational, where they collected six event victories, and registered eight Texas A&M all-time top 12 marks.

The men’s 4x400m relay team of Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, Auhmad Robinson and Eric Hemphill III currently boasts the sixth best time in the country with their 3:07.93 in Fayetteville, while Connor Schulman’s 60m hurdles time of 7.78 is the eighth fastest in the nation. On the women’s side, the 4x400m relay consisting of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Kennedy Wade, Jermaisha Arnold and Jania Martin ranks fourth nationally with their 3:32.15 clocking. Semira Killebrew, a Florida transfer, owns the 12th-fastest 60m time nationwide at 7.29.

The Maroon & White are set to compete against a field of 13 schools including host Texas Tech, Abilene Christian, Arizona State, Clemson, Kentucky, LSU, Miami (Fla.), North Texas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Southern, Texas State and UCF.

The meet is slated to start at 10 a.m. with the running events, while field events start at 10:30 a.m. Fans can stream the meet on ESPN+, as well as follow the live results provided by pttiming.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott in December cited concerns that TikTok poses a threat to state information given...
Texas A&M University will block TikTok on its network and devices
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the eastern Brazos Valley through the afternoon
The tornado watch has EXPIRED for the entire Brazos Valley
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing...
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station
Wellborn SUD adopts new water rates for customers
Wellborn Special Utility District adopts new water rate, nearly 25% increase

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M students passing in front of College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
Navasota ISD Education Foundation awards thousands in grants to teachers, administrators
Navasota ISD Education Foundation awards thousands in grants to teachers, administrators
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station