Blinn trustees review plans for new Bryan Campus Administration Building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During a meeting Tuesday, the Blinn College Board of Trustees reviewed plans for a new Administration Building.

Set for $31 million, the building will house enrollment services, academic advising, testing and financial aid services. The facility will also include administrative space, prospective student relations, business services, human resources and a large meeting room with capacity for up to 300 people.

When the 46,000-square-foot building is completed, Blinn will move out of its current student services location at the Tejas Center to bring all services to the Bryan Campus.

The building will be constructed on the north side of the campus at the intersection of Nash Street and East Villa Maria Road.

