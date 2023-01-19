Blinn trustees review plans for new Bryan Campus Administration Building

During a meeting Tuesday, the Blinn College District Board of Trustees reviewed architectural...
During a meeting Tuesday, the Blinn College District Board of Trustees reviewed architectural plans for a new building(Blinn College)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During a meeting Tuesday, the Blinn College Board of Trustees reviewed plans for a new Administration Building.

Set for $31 million, the building will house enrollment services, academic advising, testing and financial aid services. The facility will also include administrative space, prospective student relations, business services, human resources and a large meeting room with capacity for up to 300 people.

When the 46,000-square-foot building is completed, Blinn will move out of its current student services location at the Tejas Center to bring all services to the Bryan Campus.

The building will be constructed on the north side of the campus at the intersection of Nash Street and East Villa Maria Road.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott in December cited concerns that TikTok poses a threat to state information given...
Texas A&M University will block TikTok on its network and devices
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the eastern Brazos Valley through the afternoon
The tornado watch has EXPIRED for the entire Brazos Valley
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
Wellborn SUD adopts new water rates for customers
Wellborn Special Utility District adopts new water rate, nearly 25% increase
Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing...
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station

Latest News

Get dressed up and go dancing at Seniors Night Out
The Brazos County Go Texan has raised over $1 million dollars in student scholarships.
Brazos County Go Texan hosting dance and auction to bring scholarships to students
Treat of the Day: Normangee students take part in MLK Day of Service
Treat of the Day: Normangee students take part in MLK Day of Service
A microchip can help ensure a pet is reunited with their owner
Aggieland Humane Society reminds pet owners to microchip