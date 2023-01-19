Brazos County Go Texan hosting dance and auction to bring scholarships to students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Go Texan is hosting a dance and auction on Saturday.

Since 1973, Brazos County Go Texan has raised scholarships and endowments for local youth to attend the college of their choice.

Through events like the dance and auction, they support local students.

There will be both a live and silent auction, a gun raffle, Aggie Football tickets, custom-made spurs and more.

Brazos County Go Texan along with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo has awarded 287 scholarships.

Tickets for the dance and auction are $10 in advance at Cavender’s and Catalena Hatters or $15 at the door. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center.

