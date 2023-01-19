Brazos County Go Texan hosting dance and auction to bring scholarships to students

The event is this Saturday at the Brazos Center
The Brazos County Go Texan has raised over $1 million dollars in student scholarships.
The Brazos County Go Texan has raised over $1 million dollars in student scholarships.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Go Texan is hosting a dance and auction on Saturday.

Since 1973, Brazos County Go Texan has raised scholarships and endowments for local youth to attend the college of their choice.

Through events like the dance and auction, they support local students.

There will be both a live and silent auction, a gun raffle, Aggie Football tickets, custom-made spurs and more.

Brazos County Go Texan along with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo has awarded 287 scholarships.

Tickets for the dance and auction are $10 in advance at Cavender’s and Catalena Hatters or $15 at the door. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott in December cited concerns that TikTok poses a threat to state information given...
Texas A&M University will block TikTok on its network and devices
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the eastern Brazos Valley through the afternoon
The tornado watch has EXPIRED for the entire Brazos Valley
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
Wellborn SUD adopts new water rates for customers
Wellborn Special Utility District adopts new water rate, nearly 25% increase
Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing...
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station

Latest News

Get dressed up and go dancing at Seniors Night Out
Treat of the Day: Normangee students take part in MLK Day of Service
Treat of the Day: Normangee students take part in MLK Day of Service
A microchip can help ensure a pet is reunited with their owner
Aggieland Humane Society reminds pet owners to microchip
During a meeting Tuesday, the Blinn College District Board of Trustees reviewed architectural...
Blinn trustees review plans for new Bryan Campus Administration Building