Bryan ISD breaks ground on Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD’s new transportation facility is one step closer to opening its doors.

The Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex was first approved by voters in 2020. But, the green light to build Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on a plot of land near Leonard Road and N Harvey Mitchell Parkway didn’t come easy.

The city of Bryan’s Planning and Zoning Committee voted against the project for a variety of reasons including traffic and property values, but the school district laid out reasons before the city council for why the timeline of the construction of the facility should move forward. That’s when the city council approved the construction process for the facility.

On Thursday afternoon district officials came together to break ground on the construction site. This location will soon be home to transportation, maintenance, food services, custodial, warehouse, records management and a multipurpose training room. It’s named after the late Ruby Haliburton, a long-time Bryan ISD bus driver.

Ruby’s daughter, Rhonda Dunn, told KBTX that naming a facility so near and dear to her mother’s heart is the best way to honor her legacy.

“It means to us and to me, it means a lot,” said Dunn. “I know my mother is up in heaven smiling down. She would’ve been so happy.”

Dunn said family members traveled from Houston to see the groundbreaking.

“We could not wait for this day. If you didn’t know my mom, to describe her would be a very giving and kind person. I know I’m crying but it’s all happy tears. We appreciate all what Mrs. Carrabine and everyone involved has done for my family.”

Ginger Carrabine, Bryan ISD’s Superintendent, said after a lot of hard work, there’s no better feeling than breaking ground on this anticipated project.

“The construction crew is chomping at the bit to start this journey. It starts today and it means everything to us to have the Ruby Haliburton family here. Her legacy will live on and her route number will be forever remembered. Her 36 years of dedication to serving the students in this district will live on as a legacy in this facility,” said Carrabine.

Bryan ISD says the auxiliary complex will open in June of 2024.

