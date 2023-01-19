CC Creations to host NIL Fan Appreciation event for A&M men’s basketball Thursday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday evening at The Warehouse, 114 Holleman Drive in College Station, C.C. Creations will be host a Fan Appreciation NIL event for the Texas A&M men’s basketball team.

The photo and autograph session will take place from 6pm to 7:30 and is limited to 200 fans.

All 18 players on the team are scheduled to be in attendance.

Event organizers are requesting that no outside items be brought in to be sign, but there is lots of merchandise that can be purchased at C.C. Creations if you want to get something autographed.

