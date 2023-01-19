‘Egg-flation’ has consumers skipping the grocery store to raise backyard chickens

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Chickens and hens are not known for flying very far but the price of eggs is soaring.

Experts say the national average price for a dozen of eggs reached, and in some cases surpassed $3.59 in November of 2022, up from $1.72 the previous year.

Experts predict the record high egg prices will start trending downward as the industry moves past the busy holiday baking season and as it rebuilds its flock.

But some consumers across the Lone Star State aren’t taking any chances on missing out on their protein and favorite egg dishes.

Because of COVID, local farms had already seen an increase in consumers wanting to bypass the grocery store to start their own flocks. With the high prices of eggs and the constant threat of shortages, some consumers want more control over knowing the quality and source of their food.

Cindy Rek and her Husband Gene own the Bird and Bee Farm in Rockdale, TX. The couple carries more than 1000 egg-laying hens and chickens in nearly 30 varieties on their 100-acre farm in Milam County.

Cindy says they’ve seen a steady increase in customers for quite some time.

“We started selling backyard chickens about five or six years ago and the sales have increased every year,” Cindy said. “But since COVID it’s been pretty exponential. I mean a huge increase in people wanting to raise their own backyard chickens.”

Gene says chickens are flying out of their coops at a rapid rate.

“We bring in two to four hundred baby chicks every two weeks,” said Gene. “We usually raise chickens and sell chickens between two months and five months of age. The demand is so great this year that we’re not even able to get chickens raised that are four and five months of age.”

In addition to inflation, supply chain issues, and high feed and fuel costs industry experts are concerned about the avian flue that also affects the egg supply.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a disease that infects birds and poultry struck egg-laying hens significantly in 2022. They say at the end of the year more than 43 million egg-laying hens were lost to the disease itself or to depopulation since the outbreak began in February 2022.

“In 2022 there have been over fifty million chickens lost in the U.S. because of the bird flu,” Gene said. " Of those fifty million chickens about 80 percent of them are egg layers.”

The Bird and Bee Farm has put in bio-security measures to ensure that the chickens and hens they sell stay safe as possible. Visitors to the farm are asked not to wear clothing or shoes that have come in contact with other areas where chickens may be housed. They also ask that boxes used to transport chickens are left in the car to not potentially infect the area where livestock is quarantined. Visitors must also dip their shoes in a special solution before entering the large chicken coops.

Cindy and Gene say they’re excited about the steady growth of the farm. They’re particularly excited about seeing returning and first-time families that are interested in agriculture and where their food comes from. They say schools and groups also frequent the farm for field trips.

“I get texts all the time {saying} she laid her first egg and a picture of it. You know eggs start off small and get bigger then when they lay a big one or a double yolk I’ll hear about it,” said Cindy. " It’s very rewarding. God has truly blessed us here at Bird and Bee Farm.”

“We do have a lot of customers who also raise chickens and give away eggs to their community, to their churches we have young children who have their own egg business es and they’ll come in here with a pocket full of dollar bills and want more chickens,” said Gene. “You see grandparents coming in with their young grandchildren because they want those grandchildren to have those same life experiences that they had of being able to know where their food comes from so it’s a very rewarding business for us.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.