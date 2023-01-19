Get dressed up and go dancing at Seniors Night Out

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department offers a variety of senior programming for ages 55+.

At their latest event, Seniors Night Out: Dancing & Games, the theme is Barn Dance. Participants can enjoy an evening of dancing and games dressed in themed attire.

Dance to country music and oldies from the 60s to the 80s, or play a game of cards, board games or dominoes. Light refreshments will be served.

Come out to the Southwood Community Center from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

Admission is free and registration is not required.

For information about other events and activities for people 55 and older, there is a full list online.

