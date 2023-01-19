From the Ground Up: Along with avian flu, inflation increasing price of eggs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Egg prices have doubled compared to what they were a year ago, and some experts say that the rise in cost was bound to happen.

Along with battling avian flu, producers are also seeing inflation increasing prices on labor, feed and fuel. They say egg prices had to adjust to keep up.

“Because of high feed costs and then throw into that high fuel costs, the cost of electricity, power, everything it takes to produce those eggs and get them to the grocery store, all of those costs are higher,” said Extension Economist David Anderson.

Producers say they’re doing what they can to keep prices fair and still be able to do their jobs.

“They’re not really trying to charge a lot to make money off people, they’re trying to make it so they stay afloat and we can still produce eggs,” said Greg Archer with the Texas A&M Poultry Science Department. “There’s a lot of people relying on that industry to be able to feed their own families.”

The rise in prices also has to do with the rising cases of avian flu in birds. Experts say that the flu has come from migrant birds like waterfowl and ducks.

Avian flu can cause around 80-90% of flocks to die from it.

