Health for All partners with University of Texas to provide free dental clinics

By Warren Vause
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health For All has teamed up with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston to provide free dental clinics.

The partnership took place with the School of Dentistry’s new Mobile Dental Van that set up shop outside the non-profit’s location in Bryan to provide free dental care for low-income, uninsured patients ages 18 and up. The event took place from Jan. 17 to 19, where services included dental cleanings, exams, extractions and root canals.

“Your dental health is really tied to the rest of your health. People do not understand the importance of their oral health care and how much that impacts the rest of your life” said Elizabeth Dickey, the Executive Director of Health For All.

Following the non-profit’s mission to provide free, high quality health care for those without insurance, Health For All’s motivation behind the partnership was to expand their dental program to help those that cannot afford it. Their health clinic provides free doctor visits, specialist exams, lab tests, x-rays and now, dental clinics.

“We have worked for years on trying to best address the dental needs and there is an unmet gap in this community. We’re very lucky to be able to host these events and we are really going to help a lot of people,” said Dickey.

For more information on next month’s visit from Feb. 15 to 17, click here. Registration is required.

