It’s poppin’ for National Popcorn Day

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On January 19th, National Popcorn Day pops onto the scene with a salty crunch we all love to enjoy!

Sweet Pops owners, Jodi and Jaime Alejandro, stopped by The Three for a popcorn celebration.

Since October 2016, Sweet Pops has been serving the BCS Community and surrounding areas with fresh kettle corn.

“This is something that I was secretly praying for that we could do as a couple in our retirement, and something we could do with the kids as a family,” Jodi said.

The duo makes all of their popcorn and flavoring by hand. From Kettle and Caramel to Dill Pickle and White Cheddar, they have flavors for every craving.

“We always ask people what they’re in the mood for. ‘Are you in the mood for something sweet? Salty? Spicy?’ Then, we go from there,” Jodi said.

The Sweet Pops food truck will be parked at the Galleria Village (where Bryan Broadcasting is located) this weekend. They’re offering a “BOGO” deal for customers who stop by.

“If you buy an extra large Movie or Kettle, you will receive a medium Movie or Kettle for free,” Jodi explained.

On this National Popcorn Day, visit your local movie theatre, pop a bag of your favorite popcorn at home, or stop by the Sweet Pops food truck and enjoy.

