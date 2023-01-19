Killeen woman rescues dog found abandoned in backpack

By Madison Herber
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An 8-year-old dachshund is getting a new lease on life after a woman found him abandoned in a backpack on the sidewalk.

It was less than a week ago when Gina Ray was traveling to the store on Old Florence Road, when she found a lone backpack sitting on the sidewalk. She had a feeling something was wrong, so she pulled over to check it out.

“When I got down and opened it, all I seen was something black and I thought it was a little baby. But he popped his little head out at me,” Ray says.

They named him “Road Warrior”, which is fitting for a pup found in a deplorable situation.

“When he fell out, he was all curled up. He couldn’t walk hardly at first, his bones were showing really bad, he was covered in pee and poop. So we took him straight to the vet,” Ray explains.

There, they learned his fate. Road Warrior was found in a very malnourished state, and will have to have his back left leg amputated because it is broken beyond repair.

“His bones were pretty bad, he’s been hurting for a while. His tail is literally bone, there’s nothing left on his tail,” Ray says.

Gina took to social media making others aware of what she had found, something she says she wishes the person responsible would’ve done.

But if it wasn’t for this terrible situation, Road Warrior would have run out of options.

“The person that did this, is a horrible person. But with them doing it, they gave him a life,” Ray explains.

And now, he is getting the chance to thrive in his forever home.

“Oh he loves it. He has his little doggy bed, and of course his little clothes. He’s going outside and pottying, like he’s supposed to. We had a little accident once, but he walks around and he will follow,” Ray says.

