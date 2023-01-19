Long-time Vikings fan celebrates 103rd birthday with one of favorite players

Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.
Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – Long-time Minnesota Vikings fan Isabelle Montgomery celebrated her 103rd birthday on the same day the team was edged out of the playoffs by the New York Giants.

She’ll have to wait until next year – something she’s been saying since the franchise kicked off in Minneapolis in 1961.

Still, she had a special celebration as she was visited by one of her favorite Vikings players, quarterback Tommy Kramer.

Kramer joins Fran Tarkenton and Ahmad Rashad as her all-time favorites to ever wear the purple and gold.

Although she remains a patient and loyal fan, she still wants a Super Bowl under her belt “before I go up there – or down there.”

As a long-time fan of the franchise, she feels like she has already done her time in purgatory.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott in December cited concerns that TikTok poses a threat to state information given...
Texas A&M University will block TikTok on its network and devices
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the eastern Brazos Valley through the afternoon
The tornado watch has EXPIRED for the entire Brazos Valley
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
Wellborn SUD adopts new water rates for customers
Wellborn Special Utility District adopts new water rate, nearly 25% increase
Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing...
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station

Latest News

NYPD officer Baimadajie Angwang, center, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Tibet, and his...
US drops case against NYC cop accused of spying for China
FILE - President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law...
By the numbers: President Biden at the two-year mark
FILE - Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes plays against Chelsea during the second half of a...
Soccer player Anton Walkes dies at 25 in Florida boat crash
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Christine D. Catelli, 58, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail. She is charged...
Mom admits to killing son, wrapping him in plastic, dumping body in woods, sheriff says