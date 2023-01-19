Mayor responds to questions regarding solicitations at busy intersections in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing alongside busy intersections soliciting.

Complaints of soliciting were brought to Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha’s attention and were discussed at the Jan. 12 city council meeting.

“The residents that spoke to me just wanted more information about soliciting,” said Cunha. “When you go door to door in a neighborhood you do need a permit. So I was following up on those residents’ concerns.”

Soliciting is protected by the first amendment. Solicitors can stand on the sides of busy streets as long as they are not harming others.

In an interview, Mayor John Nichols stated he thought most of the soliciting in the city was illegal. The city of College Station has no city ordinance against solicitors.

“While it appears unsafe and it may well be, its not something that the city is in a position to regulate,” said Nichols

The city of College Station says anyone that may need help is encouraged to call 2-1-1.

