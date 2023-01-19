New Bryan café provides one-of-a-kind culinary experience

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the name Saints & Sinners Café, you can’t help but wonder what’s inside. This new Bryan Café has a little something for everyone.

The owner Joey Todd said “saints” refers to their healthy options and “sinners” refers to the more fun options that’ll “stick with you all day.”

“The goal here is to have something for people who are a little more health conscious and people who just want to go out and enjoy food and dive into something really savory,” Todd said.

Some of the healthy options include avocado toast, a black bean burger and the Goddess, which is a popular option. The Goddess sandwich includes romaine, alfalfa sprouts, dressed cucumbers, avocado, Swiss, and the in-house Green Goddess dressing on toasted wheatberry bread. It also comes with house-made kettle chips.

“It’s definitely going to fill you up,” Todd said. “If you’re really working on that New Year’s resolution, this is a good way to go.”

On the savory side, the café has options like the Vegas Strips, Voodoo Chicken and the Cheesesteak Diablo. The cafe’s signature savory dish is the Chicken & Donuts.

“That combination of savory and sweet is always popular,” Todd said.

Saints & Sinners Café also has an extensive drink menu ranging from iced coffee to craft beer and cocktails. You can view the entire menu here.

The café is located at 3700 South Texas Avenue in Bryan in Suite 300, and it’s open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. To stay up-to-date, you can follow Saints & Sinners Café on Facebook and Instagram.

