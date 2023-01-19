No. 23 A&M Men’s Tennis drops opening dual match to San Diego

SAN DIEGO, California -- The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped its opening dual match versus San Diego (4-3).

Starting the day, JC Roddick/Giulio Perego secured the first doubles win for the Aggies (6-3) on court two, and No. 33 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand sealed the deal with a tiebreak victory (7-6(5)), clinching the doubles point for the Maroon & White.

In singles play, captain Schachter led the way for A&M has he defeated Schaber (6-1, 6-2) taking the first singles point. No. 88 Raphael Perot picked up a ranked win as he defeated San Diego’s No. 68 Vasa (6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2). The Aggies didn’t stop fighting, taking two of the remaining four matches to three sets, but unfortunately couldn’t pull off the victory.

COACHES QUOTES

Head Coach Steve Denton on the trip and today’s dual match…

“I thought Sherwood was a great warm up for us prior to San Diego, we played a lot of great tennis coming into today and had some good performances from a lot of guys. San Diego is a good team, and it was a good test for us early in the season. I think we battled well in the doubles and did a good job closing it out with Noah [Schachter]and Trey [Hilderbrand] on court one. In the singles, I was proud of the way our guys competed, we just need to make some smarter decisions on shot selection.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to California for the ITA Kickoff Weekend held Sunday and Monday Jan. 29-30 in Palo Alto, Calif. A&M will play Pepperdine on Sunday, then results dependent Stanford or Georgia Tech on Monday.

MATCH STATS

Singles

Schachter def. Schaber (6-1, 6-2)

Perot def. Vasa (6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2)

Rollins vs. Tarvet (6-4, 2-6, 4-6)

Hilderbrand vs. Sharrma (4-6, 4-6)

Roddick vs. Klaassem (6-7(4), 2-6)

Casper vs. Niedner (4-6, 6-4, 4-6)

Doubles

Schachter/Hilderbrand def. Sharmma/Vasa (7-6(5))

Roddick/Perego def. Ruland/Tarvet (6-3)

Taylor/Perot vs. Klaassen/Schaber (2-6)

