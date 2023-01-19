St. Joseph Health prepares, educates for Heart Health Month

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is American Heart Month, and with it being just weeks away, St. Joseph Health stopped by The Three to share the importance of the month and what people can do to focus on their cardiovascular health.

Dr. Leslie Martinek says to stay healthy you must first know some of the risk factors for heart disease.

“Are you smoking? Are you overweight? Are you eating healthy? Those are all the things you should worry about now, and not wait until it’s too late,” said Martinek.

Other risks include increasing age, family history, high blood pressure and cholesterol, and uncontrolled diabetes.

According to Martinek some signs to look out for if you think you may be experiencing a heart attack are chest pain and tightness and neck and jaw pain that transfers to the arm. She says even stomach pain can be a warning sign.

In order to be healthy, you want to make sure you are getting your annual checks for high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Mertinek added that you should eat a heart healthy diet, get adequate sleep, manage your rest and be active. Those are all things that can reduce your risk.

“The American Heart Association wants us to get 150 minutes of activity a week,” she explained.

Martinek says Heart Health Month is important and people need to be educated about it. She says the best thing to do is work with your physician for a happier, healthier life.

