Teach your child the meaning of entrepreneurship at Whimsy & Wild

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whimsy & Wild Emporium is more than your average bookstore. They can be your child’s new favorite place to have a party, movie night, story time, or even start a business.

On Thursday The Three spoke to Co-Owner Lindsey Terr about their upcoming Young Entrepreneurs Fair.

The entrepreneurial fair will include an arts and crafts section for children ages four to 17-years-old. The fair will allow kids to sell their artwork, crafts or food.

Terr says this is a great way for children to learn what it is to be an entrepreneur.

“I think kids need that skill. Learning to make something and turn around and sell it, that’s not a skill that is taught,” explained Terr.

The fair will be on Feb. 4, at the Whimsy & Wild Emporium in Downtown Bryan from noon to 3 p.m.

If you are interested in registering your child or children, email Whimsy & Wild at whimsywildbcs@gmail.com or you can register in person on the day of the event.

You will need to bring your own table and there is a booth fee of $20.

