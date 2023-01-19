Treat of the Day: Normangee students take part in MLK Day of Service

Treat of the Day: Normangee students take part in MLK Day of Service
Treat of the Day: Normangee students take part in MLK Day of Service(Normangee ISD)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -Students from Normangee High School participated in the first Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service hosted by the City of Normangee.

Basketball, softball and baseball student-athletes, as well as band members, volunteered their time to make a positive impact.

Over 40 representatives from Normangee ISD cleaned up yards, picked up trash and weeded flower beds, among other things to help out the community.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott in December cited concerns that TikTok poses a threat to state information given...
Texas A&M University will block TikTok on its network and devices
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the eastern Brazos Valley through the afternoon
The tornado watch has EXPIRED for the entire Brazos Valley
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
Wellborn SUD adopts new water rates for customers
Wellborn Special Utility District adopts new water rate, nearly 25% increase
Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing...
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Three Bryan ISD students selected for Rotary District 5910′s Youth Leadership...
Treat of the Day: Three Bryan ISD students selected for Rotary District 5910′s Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) event
Three Bryan ISD high school students were invited to participate in Rotary District 5910's...
Treat of the Day: Three Bryan ISD students selected for Rotary District 5910′s Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) event
Brazos Co 4H Goat Judging Contest
Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H team earns first place at Fort Worth Stock Show
Treat of the Day: ConocoPhillips donates more than $1 million to Prairie View A&M University
Treat of the Day: ConocoPhillips donates more than $1 million to Prairie View A&M University