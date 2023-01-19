Treat of the Day: Normangee students take part in MLK Day of Service

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -Students from Normangee High School participated in the first Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service hosted by the City of Normangee.

Basketball, softball and baseball student-athletes, as well as band members, volunteered their time to make a positive impact.

Over 40 representatives from Normangee ISD cleaned up yards, picked up trash and weeded flower beds, among other things to help out the community.

