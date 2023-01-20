Aggies Face Tough Road Test vs. Wildcats at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team makes the first trip to Rupp Arena of the Buzz Williams era for a 1 p.m. matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Two of Texas A&M’s four total wins over UK have been at Rupp: 73-69 on 1/22/1978 and 83-71 on 1/12/2013.

After five straight games vs. first-year SEC head coaches (all wins), the Aggies face a UK squad led 30-year coaching veteran John Calipari.

TRENDS & STREAKS:

Texas A&M has opened SEC play with a 5-0 record for the second time in program history. The only other Aggie squad to start SEC play with five straight wins was the 2015-15 team.

Transfers have been key in the 5-0 SEC start with Dexter Dennis (Wichita State) slashing just shy of a double-double (11.6 pts/9.6 rebs) and Julius Marble (Michigan State) averaging a team-best 15.6/g.

The Aggies have won nine straight SEC regular season matchups dating back to 2021-22, which is the longest since joining elite league. It’s the Aggies’ longest in any conference since an 11-game streak against Southwest Conference foes more than 40 years ago (last two of 1978-79 and first nine of 1979-80).

In the 5-0 SEC start, the Aggies have trailed for a combined 5 minutes and 25 seconds. The Aggies have not trailed in the past 107 minutes and 36 seconds dating back to a 14-13 lead by Missouri at the 12:24 mark of the first half on 1/11.

The Aggies are allowing an average of 20.2 first-half points in SEC play, while limiting opponents to 26.4 FG% / 17.9 3-PT% in the first stanza.

The Aggies’ seven-game winning streak is the team’s longest since closing out the 2021-22 regular season with four victories and winning three games to reach the 2022 SEC tournament final.

Texas A&M and Alabama go into the weekend tied for the longest active winning streak by a SEC team (Nation’s 8th-longest active win streak).

The Aggies have used the same starting lineup (Coleman III, Dennis, Marble, Radford and Taylor IV) for the last seven games.

During the 7-game win streak, Tyrece Radford is team’s leading scorer at 14.3 points while hitting 52.2% of his FGs and 37.5% of his 3-pointers. In the 11 games prior, Radford was slashing 10.8 pts/31.5%/27.5%.