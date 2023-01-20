Aggies Set to Host LSU for Senior Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s and The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team prepares to host LSU on Saturday at 10 a.m. inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

Prior to the final regular season home meet of the season, the Aggies will honor seniors Kaloyan Bratanov, Jace Brown, William Coakley, Anze Fers Erzen, Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente and Kyle Sanchez.

The Maroon & White return to the pool after back-to-back top-25 matchups, picking up wins over both No. 21 Georgia Tech and SCAD in a double dual after falling at No. 9 Auburn.

Baylor Nelson tallied five top finishes on the week for the Aggies including the 200 back and 200 IM in both meets while also picking up a win against Auburn in the 200 free (1:36.91).

Rookie Batuhan Filiz made his Aggie debut with three wins through both meets, including the 1,000 (9:10.00) and 500 (4:24.62) against Auburn while also bettering his 1,000 time in the double dual, clocking in at 9:09.62.

Puente led the way in the breaststroke events at both meets as he finished on top in the 200 (1:58.77) against Auburn and second in the 100 (54.79). He continued to notch top times at the double-dual as he swam a 54.57 in the 100 and clocked a 1:59.24 in the 200.

Brown finished first against Auburn in the 200 fly, recording a time of 1:48.17, and his momentum continued as he swam a first-place time of 48.32 in the 100 fly at the double-dual. Fers Erzen led the way in the 200 fly against Georgia Tech and SCAD as he swam to a 1:48.09.

While at Auburn, Allen Bottego grabbed the top spot in the 1-meter with a final score of 373.28. Victor Povzner tacked on a pair of second-place scores of 369.15 on the 1-meter and 362.63 on the 3-meter.

The Aggies will also celebrate seniors Alyssa Clairmont, Ashley Conrad, Danielle Hepler, Andrea Perttula, Caroline Theil and Mollie Wright.

The Maroon & White last competed in back-to-back meets on the road, bouncing back after falling short to Auburn with a win against Georgia Tech and SCAD in a double-dual meet.

Chloe Stepanek was consistent in the freestyle events, winning the 100 and 200 in both meets with her fastest swims on the week against Auburn being 49.79 and 1:47.60, respectively.

Additional first-place finishes against the Tigers came from Abby Grottle in the 1,000 free (9:56.29), Charlotte Longbottom in the 100 breast (1:02.60) and Olivia Theall in the 100 fly (53.89).

While at Auburn, Joslyn Oakley placed first on the 1-meter as she scored 298.80. Alyssa Clairmont also added points for the Aggies, claiming a pair of second-place scores on the 1-meter (289.35) and 3-meter (312.83).

The traveling didn’t slow A&M down as it claimed victory in both the 200 medley and 200 free relays against Georgia Tech and SCAD.

The backstroke events were filled by Aggies at the double-dual, as the top five spots included Aviv Barzelay (55.42) leading the way and Sarah Szklaruk Traipe (56.13), Jordan Buechler (56.62), Sydney Roycraft (57.26) and Ashley Conrad (57.79) following. The momentum didn’t stop there as Aggies also filled the top-four times in the 200: Barzelay (1:59.49), Szklaruk Traipe (2:02.24), Giulia Goerigk (2:04.36) and Roycraft (2:04.65).

Goerigk contributed points against Georgia Tech and SCAD with a pair of top finishes in the 1,000 free (10:10.90) and 200 IM (2:03.60). Another Aggie success in distance came from Rachel Love winning the 500 free as she clocked 5:01.78.

Live results can be found here and the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.

