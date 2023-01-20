Blinn College partners with Sam Houston State to make transferring easier

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College and the University of Sam Houston State announced a new partnership on Jan. 20 at the Blinn campus in Bryan.

The new partnership will make transferring credits easier for current and future students that plan on attending Sam Houston after Blinn in areas such as business, education, science and finance.

The partnership has been months in the making and will save students time and money from the once meticulous level of planning that transferring required.

“It’s an affordable pathway, Blinn’s tuition is lower than most four year universities. By getting the opportunity to complete their freshman and sophomore year at Blinn, it’s a lower tuition cost.” says Mary Hensley, the Chancellor of Blinn College District.

The undergraduate degree plans that offer transferring credit include but are not limited to: Accounting, Animal science, Banking financial institutions, Criminal justice, Economics, Education, Entrepreneurship, Finance, General Business, Human Resource Management, Management Information Systems, Management, Marketing, Nursing, and Supply Chain Management.

“You don’t have to guess, you don’t have to hope, you can have confidence that our advisors and Blinn College advisors have worked things out in advance to take the guesswork out of the equation” said Alisa White, President of Sam Houston State University.

For more information, be sure to visit the Blinn College website and Sam Houston State University website.

