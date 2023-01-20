Bryan ISD discusses recent updates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD joined First News at Four on Friday to provide a breakdown of what’s happening in the district and what to expect.

Since the start of the new year, the school district has been busy. Here recently the district released its academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year and on Thursday held a groundbreaking for its new transportation facility. Earlier in the week on Tuesday Bryan ISD along with College Station ISD received a sizable donation from the Adam Foundation to focus on school safety.

When addressing the 2023-24 academic Calendar Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said the changes came from listening to teachers who needed a break. The calendar has been a topic of conversation among parents since its added a fall break in the third week of October along with the addition of eight half days throughout the year.

“We formed our committee and we did the work and came up with two different options and we put it out for the survey,” Carrabine. “It was split among different groups, but our teaching staff in particular really preferred this version, so we decided to do something different to give them that much-needed break in October so that they can catch their breath, rejuvenate and meet the needs of the kids the best they could.”

As the district continues to prioritize safety, Carrabine said the recent one million-dollar donation from the Adam Foundation will be examined by the district’s safety and security task force to see how the money can best be used.

“I’m hoping this new funding source will come in very handy to do what we need to do to keep our staff and our students safe,” Carrabine said.

School safety is expected to be a large topic of conversation at the Texas Legislature and it’s something Carrabine said she is hoping for.

“My ask of the legislatures is when they determine these mandates they provide a funding source,” Carrabine said. “We would love to do what they feel that we need to do, but we would really appreciate a funding source to be able to take care of the much-needed enhancements over our district.”

Despite some challenges along the way, Carrabine said The Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex, which broke ground on Thursday, is on target, and construction is expected to be finished in June 2024. Carrabine said every role even behind the scenes is critical for the district.

“For us to meet the needs of our students in our classroom we have to have safe and reliable transportation, we have to have food services preparing breakfast and lunch, we have to have adequate facilities for our maintenance department to maintain our facilities, we have to have adequate resources for our custodial team to keep our facilities clean and safe,” Carrabine said.

As construction moves forward on the transportation facility next steps include working with the architects and the construction company to stay on track while including the Ruby Haliburton family throughout the process, Carrabine said.

“We got all hands on deck right now. We feel really good about the timeline, we appreciate the community support, our voters in particular for approving the 2020 bond to make all of this a reality for us,” Carrabine said.

