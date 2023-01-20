Bryan native nominated for NAACP Image Award for outstanding Social Media Personality

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Many know George Lee Jr. as a Bryan native, husband, father, education consultant, and professor at Widener University but millions know him as Conscious Lee, a social media influencer with over two million followers on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube combined.

Lee was recently named YouTube Content Creator Choice of The Year and Black Voice Creator Class of 2022 but soon he could add another accomplishment to his impressive resume.

He along with fellow influencers Christianee Porter, Lynae Bogues, Kevin Fredericks, Rashad Bilal, and Troy Millings have been nominated for an NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding Social Media Personality category.

Lee attended Kemp elementary, Sam Rayburn Intermediate, and was a 2009 graduate of Bryan High School where he earned the title of Senior Class President, Homecoming King, Prom King, and more.

After his time at Bryan High, Lee went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in African & African American Studies and a Master’s degree in Human Relations as well as a Master’s degree in Adult Higher Education from the University of Oklahoma. He also has Graduate Certificates in Women and Gender Studies, Human Resources and Diversity Development from the University of Oklahoma.

The social media sensation has dedicated his life to spreading messages on diversity, equity, inclusion, social justice, and more. He says sharing his message is something her attributes to his time growing up on the west side of Bryan and his time attending Bryan ISD.

“My motto is education is elevation and I’ve been able to really sprinkle a lot of the lessons, a lot of the lesson plans, a lot of the research, a lot of the information, a lot of the knowledge in my videos,” says Lee.

“What I learned in Bryan was being able to connect with people at a real personal level. I think that when you watch my content regardless of how it makes you feel in terms of if you agree or disagree you’re not going to be able to deny the relatability that I have in those videos,” Lee says.

Bryan ISD educators that held a front-row seat to Lee’s childhood say they knew his potential early on and say his nomination for an NAACP award is no surprise.

“He was one that showed leadership. He was very goal-oriented, was very concerned with his education and he encouraged others to stay focused in the classroom,” said Kemp-Carver Elementary School teacher Laurie Corona.

“He’s just always been that kid that thinks outside of the box. He speaks his mind. When he talks everybody listens. Kids want to be like him. the teachers were just always amazed by the kid that he was,” said former Kemp-Carver Elementary School teacher, now principal Alison Boggan.

Lee says being nominated is a humbling experience.

“I follow them, I’m a fan of them and I know that they’re doing things with Steve Harvey and Shaq, selling out stadiums and running their own conferences so to have my work acknowledged along with theirs, to me, it means a lot,” says Lee.

The NAACP Image Awards is on February 25 and will air Live on BET. Lee says he is counting on his followers and the Brazos Valley to put him over the top when all the votes are counted.

“I love putting on for the 979. One of the motivations for doing what I do is because I know a lot of us small-town people get looked over a lot for big city individuals for things like this,” said Lee. “I just believe if I was to win this award it wouldn’t only be for me and my community but the Brazos Valley at large.”

To cast a vote for Lee click here. You are allowed to submit one ballot per day, per email.

