C.C. Creations hosts their first ever Fan Appreciation Day with the Aggie basketball team

Aggie men's basketball team at C.C. Creations fan appreciation day
Aggie men's basketball team at C.C. Creations fan appreciation day(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight the Warehouse at C.C. Creations hosted their first ever Fan Appreciation Day with the Texas A&M men’s basketball team.

Over 150 fans came out to meet the team, take pictures and have merchandise signed.

A&M forward, Henry Coleman, said it was awesome giving back to the 12th Man and his favorite part was hearing all the fans’ stories.

“People come in and they tell you they’ve been a fan for 30 years, this is an opportunity. You know, a little kid says you’re my favorite player and he’s like I come to every game to cheer you on,” said Coleman. “Those things like that, they humble you and I think they’re just awesome for you to have in your memory when you are going out there playing. You are not just playing for your family and the school, you are playing for all these people involved in Texas A&M so I think that’s awesome.”

Next, the Aggies head to Lexington to take on Kentucky on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Abbott in December cited concerns that TikTok poses a threat to state information given...
Texas A&M University will block TikTok on its network and devices
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the eastern Brazos Valley through the afternoon
The tornado watch has EXPIRED for the entire Brazos Valley
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing...
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station
Wellborn SUD adopts new water rates for customers
Wellborn Special Utility District adopts new water rate, nearly 25% increase

Latest News

Aggie women hold Alabama under scoring average, but drop 8th straight 61-46
Ruby Haliburtoon facillity
ruby haliburton facility
Classroom Champion: Caleb See From Snook High School
Classroom Champion: Caleb See from Snook High School
Grimes County discussing adding county wide ESD
Grimes counting deciding on adding county wide ESD