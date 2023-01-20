C.C. Creations hosts their first ever Fan Appreciation Day with the Aggie basketball team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight the Warehouse at C.C. Creations hosted their first ever Fan Appreciation Day with the Texas A&M men’s basketball team.

Over 150 fans came out to meet the team, take pictures and have merchandise signed.

Here at @CCCreationsUSA first Fan Appreciation day with @aggiembk. Players will be here until 7:30 pm doing signings and meeting fans. pic.twitter.com/0xCY8tJnvm — Morgan Weaver (@morganweaver_) January 20, 2023

A&M forward, Henry Coleman, said it was awesome giving back to the 12th Man and his favorite part was hearing all the fans’ stories.

“People come in and they tell you they’ve been a fan for 30 years, this is an opportunity. You know, a little kid says you’re my favorite player and he’s like I come to every game to cheer you on,” said Coleman. “Those things like that, they humble you and I think they’re just awesome for you to have in your memory when you are going out there playing. You are not just playing for your family and the school, you are playing for all these people involved in Texas A&M so I think that’s awesome.”

Next, the Aggies head to Lexington to take on Kentucky on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.