Classroom Champion: Caleb See from Snook High School

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Caleb See is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The Snook High School senior has a 5.4 grade point average and is ranked number 1 in his class.

Caleb was a Academic All District Football Award winner and is an All A honor roll recipient. He was awarded the Snook Standard Award, Humanitarian Award, and many UIL placements. He’s also won awards in Science, Social Studies, English, and Math.

“Caleb has definitely shown his leadership inside of a classroom. He is the person that everybody wants to go sit by when it’s time to get to work. He’s the person that everybody wants to study with whenever it’s time for a quiz or a test. He’s the person that they want to be led by,” said Snook teacher Michelle Bond.

Athletically, Caleb plays Football, Basketball, Baseball and runs track. Athletic Director Dylan Conway says Caleb excels at everything he does and, and does it with out cutting corners at anything.

“He finds a way to get it done. He’s a very, very intelligent kid. He’s just got it. He knows, you know what he wants in life. He even you know, he does FFA and extracurriculars away from athletics. And he has a great sense of time management and how he has to go about his daily, you know, process to make sure he gets everything in and he doesn’t shortchange anybody,” added Conway.

Caleb plans on attending Texas A&M to major in Animal Science. His dreams are to open his own veterinarian clinic in Snook. He says his motivation for success comes right from home.

“I think the thing that motivates me the most is I consider both of my parents’ successful people. They went to Texas A&M University. My brother did. They were tops of their classes as well, involved in everything. And I just want to be like them and make them proud,” concluded the Snook senior.

