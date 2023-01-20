College Station Hilton undergoes multi-million dollar makeover

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Hilton on University Dr. in College Station is going through a major renovation.

The 18-million dollar renovation comes after the property was bought by the College Station Hospitality Group in November of 2022.

Bobby Dyer, General Manager of the College Station Hilton, told KBTX the hotel has never received a makeover of this caliber.

“All 303 rooms are going to be touched. From cased goods to carpeting, to brand-new showers. There will be lobby renovations, café renovations, the restaurant as well,” said Dyer. “It’s a full project and we’re up and running. What’s really great is that the owner is allowing local construction companies to do our work which is not how projects of this size normally happen for this industry.”

Dyer said they’re currently in the first phase of the project.

“Our first steps are exterior renovations. It’s a complete painting of the building. With that, we have begun the pool. We’re adding a poolside bar which will have food and drinks. Along with lounge chairs and cabanas. A kid-friendly zone will be there as well,” Dyer said.

There will also be one special feature on the roof, according to Dyer.

“We are in the very first stages to adding a rooftop bar,” said Dyer. “More information is to come but that is one of our surprises and it’ll really set us aside from other places in the Brazos Valley and our community as a whole.”

Dyer said the renovation of the hotel comes at a great time due to the growing city.

“There is no better driver for the market. We’ll be able to pull in big conferences to town,” Dyer said. “This creates more lodging opportunities. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this to the community, but also to the team members who have been here five, 10 or 15 years. "

Jeremiah Cook, Tourism Manager with Visit College Station, said this project on the Hilton is a big investment for the community.

“That money will be multiplied as visitors are coming into town. They’re spending money in our restaurants, they will be going into places around town. We’re excited to see the ripple effect of what comes from this renovation. It won’t just affect one place but the entire area,” said Cook.

The renovations underway at the Hilton will enhance its services, yet keep the same cornerstone feel since it was built in the 80′s.

“You talk to people who grew up in the College Station area and they say, ‘I went to prom there or I’ve been there for another event.’ To see that there’s going to be money put into it while keeping it the staple it is, is very exciting,” Cook said.

The Hilton’s full renovation process will be done in 12 to 18 months, according to the team.

