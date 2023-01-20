Grimes County discussing adding county wide ESD

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A new Emergency Services District could be coming to Grimes County.

County officials and residents discussed adding a county-wide ESD during a public meeting Wednesday.

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth said it was one of the best-attended meetings he has seen during his time as a judge.

During the meeting, citizens of Grimes County were divided on the topic.

The main reason for the division was due to taxes being raised in the county if another ESD is added.

The county already has an ESD for the city of Iola, and this new service would be for all of Grimes County.

“If you do bring in an ESD then you have the potential of raising taxes. How much are they going to raise it? What are they going to do with the money? How is it going to be administered? Said Fauth.

Grimes County Commissioners will now decide if they want t add a new ESD on the county’s upcoming election ballot.

