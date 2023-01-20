Jane Long Intermediate to host wellness program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are a lot of resources in Bryan and College Station, and they’ll be under one roof at Jane Long Intermediate School on Friday night.

PTO President Shanette Bates said the goal of Progress Towards Wellness Program is to motivate and educate the families of Jane Long to work towards wellness by providing them with resources, knowledge, and motivation.

There will be five guest speakers from organizations throughout the community, as well as booths with resources and information from groups such as MHMR, BVCASA, The Brazos County Health Department, The Salvation Army, Scotty’s House, and more. Topics will include healthcare, counseling, mentorship programs, afterschool programs and financial literacy programs.

There will also be free food and raffle prizes.

The Progress Toward Wellness Program is happening Friday, Jan. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jane Long Intermediate, located at 1106 N Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

