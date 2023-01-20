Shop Aggieland Outfitters for Gameday

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Men’s basketball team is coming off another huge SEC win and the women’s team is preparing to take on the Bulldogs from coach Joni Taylor’s old territory in Georgia.

Aggieland Outfitters has just what you need to show your Aggie pride this weekend.

Sales Associate Avery Van Cleave says she feels this is a great season so far with both teams trying their best.

“There’s a lot of momentum behind the men’s team right now. They are absolutely killing it so far. They started with some good wins against Florida and LSU and I know they’re going to keep killing it.”

Van Cleave says one way to build up both team’s morale and keep them confident is to go to the games to support, especially dressed in maroon and white. She says Aggieland Outfitters has anything Texas A&M related from clothes and trinkets to memorabilia.

“We have so many T-shirts here. We have some that aren’t basketball related, and we even have some that are. We also have basketballs and just other fun things. So if you get a chance to meet the coach or your favorite player, you could even get some signatures,” said the sales associate.

Aggieland Outfitters carries men’s and women’s attire for all seasons, and sports. She says they even offer a great deal from time to time.

" We have some great prices for our things. Sometimes you can even catch a good 12% off deal depending on when you’re shopping with us. And pretty much everything is just an awesome deal right now,” shared Van Cleave.

You can stop by Aggieland Outfitters Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The menu has a little something for everyone with healthy to fun, savory options.
New Bryan café provides one-of-a-kind culinary experience
The agency says police are searching for 6-year-old Jennifer Burns and 9-year-old Jessica Burns.
Amber Alert issued after abduction of 2 girls in Texas
The Brazos Valley Shri Omkarnath Temple
Brazos County Hindu temple broken into, donation box stolen
Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing...
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station
Bryan native and NAACP Image Award Nominee George Lee Jr.
Bryan native nominated for NAACP Image Award for outstanding Social Media Personality

Latest News

Local realtor, mortgage loan officer share benefits of buying a home
Local realtor, mortgage loan officer share benefits of buying a home
Tapping into a ripe youth and amateur sports market, these fields will change the landscape of...
Play ball! at Travis Fields in Bryan
Each spring, tens of thousands of Texas A&M students come together to say “thank you” to the...
Texas A&M students go BIG on selfless service for The Big Event
THE THR3E(Recurring) - aggieland outfitters basketball season
THE THR3E(Recurring) - aggieland outfitters basketball season