Texas A&M students go BIG on selfless service for The Big Event

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every spring, tens of thousands of Texas A&M students come together to say “thank you” to the residents of Bryan and College Station.

Since its introduction in 1982, The Big Event has become the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation.

On March 25, student volunteers will fulfill service requests for work both inside and outside of residents’ homes.

Examples of popular requests include raking leaves, weeding, planting flowers, trimming trees and hedges, cleaning gutters, painting, sweeping and mopping, window washing, and general spring cleaning.

The deadline for residents to make a job request is quickly approaching on February 10. You can fill out the request form here.

Associate Director, Jaqueline Hall ‘23, and Recruitment Chair, Dawson Chaffin ‘25, joined The Three with some important reminders about why The Big Event takes place every year.

“The Big Event is a really great opportunity for students here at Texas A&M to show their gratitude and appreciation to the community for allowing us to have this college experience and learn all that we do at A&M,” Hall said.

Chaffin says they want to make this year the biggest Big Event ever. “Our capacity is about 2,500 and we always have a waitlist because sometimes people cancel, but we want to make this year the biggest we’ve ever done,” he said.

You can learn more about The Big Event here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The menu has a little something for everyone with healthy to fun, savory options.
New Bryan café provides one-of-a-kind culinary experience
The agency says police are searching for 6-year-old Jennifer Burns and 9-year-old Jessica Burns.
Amber Alert issued after abduction of 2 girls in Texas
The Brazos Valley Shri Omkarnath Temple
Brazos County Hindu temple broken into, donation box stolen
Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing...
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station
Bryan native and NAACP Image Award Nominee George Lee Jr.
Bryan native nominated for NAACP Image Award for outstanding Social Media Personality

Latest News

Tapping into a ripe youth and amateur sports market, these fields will change the landscape of...
Play ball! at Travis Fields in Bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - aggieland outfitters basketball season
THE THR3E(Recurring) - aggieland outfitters basketball season
THE THR3E(Recurring) - rent or buy real estate
THE THR3E(Recurring) - rent or buy real estate
THE THR3E(Recurring) - travis fields
THE THR3E(Recurring) - travis fields