Texas A&M students go BIG on selfless service for The Big Event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every spring, tens of thousands of Texas A&M students come together to say “thank you” to the residents of Bryan and College Station.

Since its introduction in 1982, The Big Event has become the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation.

On March 25, student volunteers will fulfill service requests for work both inside and outside of residents’ homes.

Examples of popular requests include raking leaves, weeding, planting flowers, trimming trees and hedges, cleaning gutters, painting, sweeping and mopping, window washing, and general spring cleaning.

The deadline for residents to make a job request is quickly approaching on February 10. You can fill out the request form here.

Associate Director, Jaqueline Hall ‘23, and Recruitment Chair, Dawson Chaffin ‘25, joined The Three with some important reminders about why The Big Event takes place every year.

“The Big Event is a really great opportunity for students here at Texas A&M to show their gratitude and appreciation to the community for allowing us to have this college experience and learn all that we do at A&M,” Hall said.

Chaffin says they want to make this year the biggest Big Event ever. “Our capacity is about 2,500 and we always have a waitlist because sometimes people cancel, but we want to make this year the biggest we’ve ever done,” he said.

You can learn more about The Big Event here.

