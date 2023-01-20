U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offering free emergency care for veterans

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans across the country are now able to get the necessary care they need, including mental health.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday that they will pay for or reimburse emergency care for certain veterans and individuals.

Veterans in the Brazos Valley hope that this new initiative will now allow veterans an opportunity to speak up if they are dealing with a mental health crisis.

“The military trains you to keep your mouth shut and don’t complain,” said Army veteran Mike Southerland. “There’s a lot of veterans who are doing that and they don’t seek help until they are absolutely at the end of their rope.”

Veterans Affairs will now let veterans get treatment in any V.A. or non-V.A. healthcare facility.

With millions of men and women who served, who are not registered with the V.A., Patrick Baca thinks that this will help with veteran suicide prevention.

“It is a step in the right direction where veterans, hopefully, feel more comfortable with those wounds that we can’t see that they deal with every day to be able to go down and take a stand to fight against whatever that is inside of them.”

Veterans Affairs will cover ambulance transportation costs, in-patient care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.

If you know a veteran struggling with mental health or in crisis, you can call the crisis lifeline number at 9-8-8 and dial one.

