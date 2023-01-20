Weekend Gardener: Verjus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Not all wine grapes make it to the wine bottle. Some are used for something called verjus.

“It comes from French, jus verde, which means green juice,” said Andreea Botezatu with Texas A&M AgriLife. “It is the juice of under ripe grapes. What grape growers do sometimes is they cut off some of the grapes on the vine so that all the resources go to the wines that stay on the vine. Now that happens before the grapes start ripening.”

Botezatu says the ones that are cut off the vine are very acidic.

“They’re green so they can be processed,” she said. “They can be pressed and this product can be obtained from that.”

Botezatu says verjus is very versatile in cooking.

“You can use it as a culinary product. You can use it to deglaze pans and sauces,” she said. “You can use it to replace wine in your recipes. So if a recipe calls for wine you can add verjus. You can use it instead of vinegar so it’s absolutely delicious for dressings, salad dressings. The thing about it, it’s more complex than just lemon juice or vinegar.”

