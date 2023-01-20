Weekend starts damp as the next cold front blows through

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Weekend plans? The next cold front to reach the area will get here early Saturday. This weather system is also bringing with it a chance for scattered showers on Friday and Saturday. However, the rainfall totals will be small across most of the region. Almost all of the rain will develop and fall to the east over far Southeast Texas and Loisiana.

High temperatures settle in the mid-50s. (KBTX Weather)

The rain chance on Friday is much smaller than the rain chance on Saturday. The air closer to the surface will be dry on Friday afternoon, meaning that very little rain will be able to reach the surface. Any rain that does fall will be very light and drizzle-like. If any rain does fall, it will be mostly focused in the easternmost parts of the Brazos Valley.

Dry air will evaporate most of the rain that will fall this weekend. (KBTX Weather)

The total rainfall accumulation will be close to 0.05″ - 0.1″ across the board, with some localized areas closer to 0.25″ - 0.5″ of rainfall. The heavier rainfall totals will be mostly in our east and southern counties.

Most will not see rain on Friday. (KBTX Weather)

Saturday, however, brings a better chance of rain. The dry air will not be as prevalent on Saturday, meaning that any moisture falling will not evaporate. The following image shows projected rainfall for Saturday afternoon using one of our more conservative weather models. This specific weather model does not expect widespread rainfall.

The cold front starts most of the storm development east of the Brazos Valley. (KBTX Weather)

PLANS OUTDOORS THIS WEEKEND? CHECK INTERACTIVE RADAR WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Most of the thunderstorm development occurs east of the Brazos Valley in Louisiana and Mississippi. Rainfall totals will be sparse this weekend in general.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.