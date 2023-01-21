Aggie Softball to Host Meet and Greet at Davis Diamond

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team will host open practice and a meet and greet Saturday, Jan. 28, at Davis Diamond.

Aggie fans have their first opportunity to meet the 2023 squad beginning with player introductions at 12:45 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with head coach Trisha Ford, a facility tour and an autograph session.

The event is free to the public. Fans are also encouraged to arrive early to catch a glimpse of the Aggies’ open practice beginning at 10 a.m. Those planning to be in attendance are asked to fill out a courtesy RSVP form on 12thman.com.

Single game tickets and season ticket purchases for the 2023 season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.