Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cocoa Puff

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cocoa Puff is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Jan. 20.

This mixed-breed pup is about four months old but she’s not expected to get much larger.

Cocoa Puff is already vaccinated, spayed and microchipped, and she’s ready to find a home.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

