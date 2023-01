COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated beat Brenham 58-35 at Tiger Gym Friday night.

Consol led 24-18 at the intermission and outscored the Cubs 34 to 17 in the second half.

The Tigers are on the road at Magnolia on Tuesday and Brenham hosts Rudder on also Tuesday.

Consol - 58 🏆 (18-7)(6-1)

Brenham - 35 pic.twitter.com/f1Ul7pMtzp — 🏀 THE Consol Tigers 🏀 (@AMCHSboyshoops) January 21, 2023

