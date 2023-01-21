Bearkats thump Utah Valley 71-56

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston Women’s Basketball jumped on Utah Valley in the first quarter and controlled the tempo the rest of the way in a 71-56 victory at Johnson Coliseum. It was head coach Ravon Justice’s 100th career victory.

The Kats have now won two in a row to improve to 4-3 in WAC play and 8-9 overall on the season.

Raanee Smith led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds. Kaylee Jefferson was right behind her with 15 points and Sydnee Kemp added 12.

The Bearkats fell behind 4-0 to start the game but came firing back thanks to Jefferson. The junior from Sulphur Springs scored eight consecutive points on a pair of 3s and a jumper to put Sam Houston on top 10-6. The Kats never looked back after that.

Mikayla Eddins connected from long range to send Sam Houston into the second quarter with a 19-11 lead. Smith turned a turnover into a jumper to begin the second period, and Jefferson would close the half with another 3 to make it 41-24.

The Wolverines opened the third quarter on a 10-4 run to make it an 11-point game.

The Kats once again responded and closed the period with a 9-2 run thanks to six points by Smith and a 3 by Mikayla Woods to push the lead to 54-36. Kemp hit back-to-back 3s in the fourth quarter to give Sam Houston its largest lead of the game at 63-40 with less than seven minutes to go.

The Bearkats will host rival Stephen F. Austin on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.