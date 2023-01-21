Bryan man sentenced to prison for domestic violence

Dominique Lovings
Dominique Lovings(Brazos County Jail)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Judge sentenced a Bryan man to five years in prison on Wednesday for domestic violence, violation of bond conditions and assault strangulation with a prior conviction.

The incidents were first reported on January 14, 2020. Bryan police officers responded to a call from a witness, who said Dominique Lovings had strangled the mother of his children. On the call, dispatch could reportedly hear Lovings admitting that he had assaulted the woman. He was also heard threatening her if she were to report the incident to the police. When officers arrived on the scene, Lovings was gone.

One month later, on February 21, 2020, the same woman reported to Bryan police officers that Lovings had again strangled her the day before after getting angry about one of her co-workers driving her to work.

Following his arrest, a judge issued bond conditions stating Lovings could not possess a firearm, have any contact with the victim, or commit any act of domestic violence.

Lovings violated the conditions in January 2020 when he allegedly assaulted his new girlfriend. He also had possession of a firearm and had contacted the victim of the previous assaults.

Lovings had no previous felony convictions, but had been convicted of Assault Family Violence and Interference with an Emergency Call.

