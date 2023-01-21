Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants.

MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Inside the car were eight people from Honduras suspected of not being in the country legally.

The people who were in the car are being detained and investigated for human smuggling.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.